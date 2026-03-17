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Israel says it will pursue Iran's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Kyiv • UNN

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The Israeli army promises to catch up with all enemies of the state, including Iran's new supreme leader. The IDF is preparing for a long campaign during Passover.

Israel says it will pursue Iran's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue to pursue all who "threaten the state of Israel," including Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei. This was stated to journalists by IDF spokeswoman Effie Defrin, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

When asked if the IDF knew about the fate of Khamenei, who has not been seen or heard in public since his appointment, Defrin replied in the negative and added: "But I can say one thing: we will continue – as we have already proven – we will continue to pursue anyone who poses a threat to the state of Israel, and anyone who raises a hand against it is not immune from us. We will pursue him, find him, and neutralize him."

US doesn't know if Iran's supreme leader is alive - Trump16.03.26, 20:35 • 5884 views

Defrin also stated that Israel would continue to pursue members of the Iranian Basij paramilitary forces: "I say again, we will get everyone, wherever they are and whenever it happens." Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF reported the elimination of the commander of these forces, Gholamreza Soleimani.

Defrin stated that Israel is preparing for a "long campaign, including during Passover." This year, the Jewish holiday falls on the first eight days of April.

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