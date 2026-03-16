US doesn't know if Iran's supreme leader is alive - Trump

US President Donald Trump does not know if Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public for several days after the announcement of his appointment, is even alive, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Many people say he is badly disfigured - they say he lost a leg, one leg, and that he was very badly injured, others say he is dead, no one says he is 100% healthy - Trump said in the East Room of the White House.

So, it could be for many different reasons. We don't know... whether he's dead or not. Now that his appointment has been announced, I will say that no one has seen him, which is unusual — continued the US President.

Let's add

Khamenei suffered a broken foot and other minor injuries on the first day of bombings by the US and Israel, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. According to the source, the 56-year-old Khamenei also suffered a bruise under his left eye, as well as small lacerations on his face.

No problem: Iranian Foreign Ministry issues statement on the condition of new leader Mojtaba Khamenei

The leader's absence from public view has led to numerous speculations about his status. On Monday, the New York Post reported that Trump had been briefed on Khamenei's possible homosexuality — a report that White House communications director Steven Cheung reposted on X, writing: "Interesting reports coming out of Tehran lately."