Exclusive
12:55 PM • 3076 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 11378 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 6618 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 14050 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 35487 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 44811 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 48208 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 72579 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 178313 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 73081 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Publications
Exclusives
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Before the autumn season, it is necessary to prepare the garden and orchard for the cold, so that all overwintering plants successfully survive the frosts. It is important to weed the beds, remove plant residues, take care of perennial crops, and plant autumn ones.

Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchard

Before the sunny summer days end, there is still a lot of work to be done in the garden and vegetable patch before the autumn season. In addition to harvesting and preparing the crop for storage, the plot needs to be prepared for the cold so that all overwintering plants can successfully survive even severe frosts, writes UNN.

Weeding and clearing beds

Weeding and clearing beds before autumn is one of the most important tasks, because it determines how "healthy" the garden will be next year. Before autumn, all weeds must be removed along with their roots so that they do not overwinter and sprout in spring.

Pay special attention to perennial weeds - their roots should be completely removed.

Remove residual tops, stems, and fallen leaves of vegetables. Collect and remove all fruits remaining on the beds (rotten tomatoes, zucchini, apples under trees) - they are often a source of infection.

After cleaning, dig up the soil and apply organic fertilizers (manure, humus, compost).

10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August12.08.25, 10:04 • 154616 views

Care for perennial crops

Prune excess shoots on raspberries, currants, gooseberries. Fertilize fruit trees and bushes with potassium-phosphorus fertilizers. Strengthen young seedlings, mulch tree circles.

Planting autumn crops

Planting autumn crops before the autumn season is a great way to get an early harvest in spring and prepare the beds for the next season:

  • winter garlic – planted in September-October (depending on the region) so that the cloves have time to root before frosts;
    • onion sets (winter varieties) – planted in September;
      • beets – some varieties can also be sown before winter;
        • radishes – quickly yield a harvest in early spring;
          • dill, spinach, parsley, lettuce, cilantro – sown before winter for early greens.

            Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning12.08.25, 12:24 • 156717 views

            Mulching

            Mulching - covering the soil surface with straw, humus, mulch paper, pebbles, crushed stone, processed waste to protect the soil from drying out and overheating.

            This allows you to retain moisture and protect the soil from erosion.

            Tool care

            Before the onset of cold weather, it is necessary to wash, dry, and lubricate garden tools and put everything in a dry place so that it does not rust in winter.

            It is also necessary to clean the hoses used for watering, dry them, and check for damage.

            How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon03.08.25, 10:54 • 269969 views

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            Agronomy newsLife hack