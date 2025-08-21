Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchard

Before the sunny summer days end, there is still a lot of work to be done in the garden and vegetable patch before the autumn season. In addition to harvesting and preparing the crop for storage, the plot needs to be prepared for the cold so that all overwintering plants can successfully survive even severe frosts, writes UNN.

Weeding and clearing beds

Weeding and clearing beds before autumn is one of the most important tasks, because it determines how "healthy" the garden will be next year. Before autumn, all weeds must be removed along with their roots so that they do not overwinter and sprout in spring.

Pay special attention to perennial weeds - their roots should be completely removed.

Remove residual tops, stems, and fallen leaves of vegetables. Collect and remove all fruits remaining on the beds (rotten tomatoes, zucchini, apples under trees) - they are often a source of infection.

After cleaning, dig up the soil and apply organic fertilizers (manure, humus, compost).

Care for perennial crops

Prune excess shoots on raspberries, currants, gooseberries. Fertilize fruit trees and bushes with potassium-phosphorus fertilizers. Strengthen young seedlings, mulch tree circles.

Planting autumn crops

Planting autumn crops before the autumn season is a great way to get an early harvest in spring and prepare the beds for the next season:

winter garlic – planted in September-October (depending on the region) so that the cloves have time to root before frosts;

onion sets (winter varieties) – planted in September;

beets – some varieties can also be sown before winter;

radishes – quickly yield a harvest in early spring;

dill, spinach, parsley, lettuce, cilantro – sown before winter for early greens.

Mulching

Mulching - covering the soil surface with straw, humus, mulch paper, pebbles, crushed stone, processed waste to protect the soil from drying out and overheating.

This allows you to retain moisture and protect the soil from erosion.

Tool care

Before the onset of cold weather, it is necessary to wash, dry, and lubricate garden tools and put everything in a dry place so that it does not rust in winter.

It is also necessary to clean the hoses used for watering, dry them, and check for damage.

