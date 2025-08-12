$41.450.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5650 views

UNN has compiled a selection of ten plants that bloom until the first frosts, decorating the garden until the end of summer. Among them are dahlias, sunflowers, echinacea, zinnias, hydrangeas, and others.

10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August

The end of summer will not leave your garden without bright colors. There are many summer flowers that bloom until the first frost and generously provide colorful accents in the last warm months. UNN has compiled a selection of ten plants that will help decorate the garden in August.

Details

If there are empty areas in your garden that need bright colors, pay attention to these wonderful floral options for the end of the season.

Dahlias

These are flowers of various shapes and sizes with extravagant patterns and petal textures. They are available in all colors of the rainbow and can decorate any corner of the garden. In the northern regions of the USA, they are usually grown as annuals, replanting them every year.

Sunflowers

Some of the largest and most impressive flowers, often exceeding the size of a dinner plate. They not only provide a bright yellow color, but are also found in white, burgundy, and chocolate-brown colors. These sun-loving annuals last until autumn and will be a bright decoration for the garden.

Echinacea

A perennial plant that does not require special care, it pleases with its bloom from mid-summer to early autumn. It comes in various shades: purple, yellow, orange, red, and white.

Zinnias

Cute annual flowers that attract butterflies. They are distinguished by a wealth of colors - from lime green to bicolored or spotted petals. With proper care, they bloom from late spring until the first frost.

Hydrangeas

A classic of the summer garden. These perennial shrubs not only bloom in summer, but also retain a beautiful appearance even when dried in winter. They feel good in partial shade, unlike many other late summer flowers.

Calistratas

Sun-loving annuals with a palette of warm colors: red, orange, pink, yellow, white, and chocolate-brown. They grow easily in a wide range of climatic zones.

Healthy herbal teas for all seasons8/2/24, 6:37 PM • 150268 views

Marigolds

Bright orange flowers with corrugated petals that bloom from late spring until frost. Their petals are edible: you can brew tea from them or add them to salads.

Pelargoniums

Flowers with diverse colors: pink, purple, yellow, red, white, and cream. They love the sun and although they are perennials, in colder regions they are grown as annuals.

Spiked flowers 

Interesting plants with spectacular spikes that can bloom from spring to autumn. They have many beautiful shades and look great both in the sun and in partial shade.

Balloon Flowers

Unique perennial plants that got their name due to the special shape of their flowering: the flowers "inflate", resembling a balloon, and then open in the form of a five-pointed star. They grow well both in the sun and in partial shade, adding a special charm to the garden.

Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant7/29/25, 3:38 PM • 165756 views

Alona Utkina

Agronomy newsLife hackPublications
United States