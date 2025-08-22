$41.220.16
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Russian servicemen in the Kherson direction are burning their equipment to avoid advancing to positions. This creates opportunities for the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports the partisan movement "ATESH".

In the Kherson direction, Russian army servicemen are burning their own equipment to avoid going to positions. This creates opportunities for the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

Agents of the "ATESH" movement from the 24th motorized rifle regiment in the Kherson direction are destroying their transport to sabotage going to positions. Thus, they create conditions for a possible advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- the message says.

ATESH operatives reported that the situation in the regiment is currently critical. There are more and more fighters who go AWOL and refuse to fight.

This was caused by the brutal orders of the command, due to which the unit suffered heavy losses, and the soldiers were thrown into positions without EW equipment against Ukrainian drones.

- noted in "ATESH".

They also reported that the Russian command cannot organize order in the regiment and the situation is only getting worse.

We urge servicemen not to carry out criminal orders

- the movement participants appealed to the Russians.

Addition

The Ukrainian resistance movement "ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of an oil depot in Luhansk, which supplies Russian troops in several directions of the front. The obtained coordinates and materials were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for planning a strike.

Also, the "ATESH" movement received information about the production of components for "Kalibr" and "Iskander" missiles at the Kazan Gunpowder Plant. All data has been handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for planning strikes on targets.

Pavlo Zinchenko

