Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia and Secretary General of the Council of Europe refuse to speak at the plenary session of the Global Peace Summit

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan refused to speak during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, which is taking place in Switzerland. Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić also refused to speak, UNN reports .

Details

During the meeting, the moderator invited the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović-Buryć, to speak, but she refused.

"No? You don't want to? Then let's move on," the moderator asked again.

Then the moderator planned to turn the floor over to Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, but he also refused.

Recall

It was reported that Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will attend a peace summit in Switzerland on June 15 to discuss the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan statedthat Yerevan may withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an organization headed by Russia.

