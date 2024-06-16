$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15745 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 147129 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 143804 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157229 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 209659 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 245218 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151978 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370860 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183316 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149980 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia and Secretary General of the Council of Europe refuse to speak at the plenary session of the Global Peace Summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23740 views

Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric refused to speak at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia and Secretary General of the Council of Europe refuse to speak at the plenary session of the Global Peace Summit

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan refused to speak during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, which is taking place in Switzerland. Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić also refused to speak, UNN reports .

Details

During the meeting, the moderator invited the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović-Buryć, to speak, but she refused.

"No? You don't want to? Then let's move on," the moderator asked again.

Then the moderator planned to turn the floor over to Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, but he also refused.

Recall

It was reported that Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will attend a peace summit in Switzerland on June 15 to discuss the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan statedthat Yerevan may withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an organization headed by Russia.

The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations16.06.24, 14:49 • 27544 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Council of Europe
Nikol Pashinyan
Switzerland
Yerevan
Ukraine
