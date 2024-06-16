The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations

It is now known that 80 countries and 4 organizations have joined the support of the final communiqué of the Peace Summit. This was reported by a correspondent of FREEDOM, according to UNN.

Details

The list of countries that signed the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit is published. The list includes 80 countries and 4 organizations. Among those who did not sign the communiqué are Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

As a reminder

UNN reported that the participants of the Peace Summit in Switzerland prepared a draft final declaration. They call for the return of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to Ukraine's control, restoration of safe access to Ukrainian seaports and the exchange of prisoners of war; Russia is accused of having caused massive human suffering and destruction through its aggression against Ukraine.