The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16755 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 152425 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 147577 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160763 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211644 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246300 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152749 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371008 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183465 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150007 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 152433 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 128406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 147582 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 140543 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 160767 views
The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27544 views

80 countries and 4 organisations supported the final communiqué of the Peace Summit.

The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was supported by 80 countries and 4 organizations

It is now known that 80 countries and 4 organizations have joined the support of the final communiqué of the Peace Summit. This was reported by a correspondent of FREEDOM, according to UNN.

Details

The list of countries that signed the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit is published.  The list includes 80 countries and 4 organizations. Among those who did not sign the communiqué are Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

As a reminder
UNN reported that the participants of the Peace Summit in Switzerland prepared a draft final declaration. They call for the return of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to Ukraine's control, restoration of safe access to Ukrainian seaports and the exchange of prisoners of war; Russia is accused of having caused massive human suffering and destruction through its aggression against Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

