Anti-government protests in Yerevan: dozens of detentions today

Anti-government protests continue in the Armenian capital Yerevan. In the morning, the protests resumed, the participants marched to Yerevan State University , and at least 38 participants have been detained today. This is reported by the Armenian service of Radio Liberty, UNN writes.

Details

At least 171 people demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were detained on Monday as they again blocked streets in Yerevan, heeding the calls of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the ongoing anti-government protests there. In the evening, all were released, the newspaper writes.

In the morning, the opposition resumed protests in Yerevan.

It is reported that in the area of Republic Square, police have already used force and detained protesters. As of 10:00 a.m., 38 protesters were detained for failing to comply with a lawful request of the police .

A march was held from Republic Square to Yerevan State University. YSU Vice-Rector Elina Asriyan met with the protesters.

The authorities emphasizethat these gatherings are an attempt to carry out a coup d'état illegally. The initiative for a process of recalling the prime minister is also assessed as "without political content".