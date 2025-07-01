$41.780.14
Armenia and Azerbaijan push back Russia's influence, which has lost foreign policy leverage - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 134 views

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, stated that Russia is losing leverage in the South Caucasus. The detention of Sputnik employees in Baku and Armenia's statements indicate a purge of Russian agents.

Armenia and Azerbaijan push back Russia's influence, which has lost foreign policy leverage - Center for Countering Disinformation

The detention of Sputnik employees in Baku or Yerevan's "demarche" in the context of foreign policy relations with the Russian Federation is a direct signal to Moscow that the Kremlin's agents are ceasing their influence in countries such as Azerbaijan and Armenia. This was stated by Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia has simultaneously made enemies in both Baku and Yerevan. The Kremlin once played on the contradictions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, keeping both countries under control through Karabakh. Then the Russians fled Karabakh. Today, Russia has lost its levers of influence. They lack resources.

- stated Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD under the National Security and Defense Council, on his social media page.

He reminded that on June 30, Sputnik media employees were detained in Azerbaijan – according to local media, they are FSB employees.

This is no longer a hint, but a direct signal to Moscow: its agents are being purged, and humanitarian and informational cooperation is being terminated.

Kovalenko noted that this is "a response not only to the pressure on the Azerbaijani diaspora in the Russian Federation or the downed Azerbaijani aircraft – it is a reaction to Russia's general toxicity."

He also remarked on the relations between the Russian Federation and Armenia at the current time.

Armenia officially stated: Moscow should not interfere in internal affairs. In Yerevan, pro-Russian politicians, businessmen, and church figures are being arrested. This is Russia's foreign policy bankruptcy.

- writes Kovalenko.

Supplement

The story with Ukraine gave a signal to others, Kovalenko emphasized.

Moscow does not recognize foreign subjectivity in the post-Soviet space - and this makes it both dangerous and weak at the same time. Everyone draws conclusions.

- states the post by the head of the CPD.

Recall

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov not to interfere in Armenia's internal affairs.

In the office of "Sputnik Azerbaijan", seven people were detained, two of whom were arrested, for fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and legalization of illegally obtained property.

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan canceled all Russian cultural events due to attacks on Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg.

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake screenshot of a message from the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration about evacuation from frontline areas to disrupt the evacuation.

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted information about the detention of Ukrainian agents in Iran.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Baku
Yerevan
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Ukraine
Iran
