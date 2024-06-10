The Armenian opposition announced 4 Dnipro tests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan

The leader of the Armenian opposition Movement "Tavush in the name of the motherland", Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, called on the protesters to come out for a mass action of disobedience, which will last for four days. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

For four days, we will remain in the streets and squares with our determination and will to win.", - said Archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bagrat Galstanyan, speaking on Sunday at an anti-government rally in Yerevan.

Galstanyan also called for an extraordinary session of the Armenian parliament to be convened on Tuesday, June 11, in order to dismiss the government of Nikol Pashinyan.

Demonstrations demanding Pashinyan's resignation began in Armenia a few weeks ago, after the country's authorities agreed on the delimitation and demarcation of part of the border with Azerbaijan. Yerevan handed over control of four border forces to Baku, which the opposition perceived as a territorial concession.

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan became the leader of the protests. He appealed to the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church to remove him from the ministry because of his intention to participate in the political struggle. After that, the opposition Movement "Tavush for the sake of the motherland" nominated him as a candidate for prime minister.

On April 23, Azerbaijan and Armenia began delimiting their border based on Geodetic measurements near several villages on both sides.