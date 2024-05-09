In Armenia, tens of thousands of people protest and demand Pashinyan's resignation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72394 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105452 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148414 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152617 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249164 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173836 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165134 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225249 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43242 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38050 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31871 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56405 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50434 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249164 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225249 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211421 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237201 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224054 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72394 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50434 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56405 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112667 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113583 views
In Armenia, tens of thousands of people protest and demand Pashinyan's resignation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43365 views

Tens of thousands of people protested in Yerevan, demanding that the authorities stop the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan and immediately resign Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In the Armenian capital Yerevan, tens of thousands of people protested, demanding that the authorities stop the demarcation of the disputed border with Azerbaijan and demand the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This is reported by the Russian service of the BBC, UNN reports.

"Tens of thousands of people marched in the center of Yerevan on Thursday in a protest march "Tavush for the Motherland", demanding that the country's authorities stop the demarcation of the disputed border with Azerbaijan. During the rally on Republic Square, the initiator of the march, the rector of the Tavush diocese, Bagrat Galstanyan, on behalf of the participants demanded the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, that is, the replacement of the country's government," the newspaper writes.

The prime minister was given an hour to decide whether to resign. The protest movement is led by Armenian priest Bagrat Galstanyan. When the time limit passed and there was no response from Pashinyan, the bishop announced that the demonstrators would stay overnight in the square.

"If you care about your homeland, our state, the blood and lives of our child martyrs. No matter how hard these two or three days are, we will have to go through this suffering to win through it. There is no other way," Galstanyan addressed the protesters.

The "Tavush for the Motherland" protest march began on Saturday, with hundreds of participants marching from the border village of Kirants demanding that the process of border delimitation and demarcation be stopped and that Baku stop making unilateral concessions.

There were also incidents. For example, the driver pointed the truck toward the protesters. The police officers were confronted by the driver.

"Thank God, there are no casualties or wounded," Galstanyan said .

This is not the first time that rallies have been held in Armenia calling for Pashinyan's resignation. In 2020, protests were held in Yerevan to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
nikol-pashinyanNikol Pashinyan
yerevanYerevan
armeniaArmenia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan

Contact us about advertising