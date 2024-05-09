In Armenia, tens of thousands of people protest and demand Pashinyan's resignation

In the Armenian capital Yerevan, tens of thousands of people protested, demanding that the authorities stop the demarcation of the disputed border with Azerbaijan and demand the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This is reported by the Russian service of the BBC, UNN reports.

"Tens of thousands of people marched in the center of Yerevan on Thursday in a protest march "Tavush for the Motherland", demanding that the country's authorities stop the demarcation of the disputed border with Azerbaijan. During the rally on Republic Square, the initiator of the march, the rector of the Tavush diocese, Bagrat Galstanyan, on behalf of the participants demanded the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, that is, the replacement of the country's government," the newspaper writes.

The prime minister was given an hour to decide whether to resign. The protest movement is led by Armenian priest Bagrat Galstanyan. When the time limit passed and there was no response from Pashinyan, the bishop announced that the demonstrators would stay overnight in the square.

"If you care about your homeland, our state, the blood and lives of our child martyrs. No matter how hard these two or three days are, we will have to go through this suffering to win through it. There is no other way," Galstanyan addressed the protesters.

The "Tavush for the Motherland" protest march began on Saturday, with hundreds of participants marching from the border village of Kirants demanding that the process of border delimitation and demarcation be stopped and that Baku stop making unilateral concessions.

There were also incidents. For example, the driver pointed the truck toward the protesters. The police officers were confronted by the driver.

"Thank God, there are no casualties or wounded," Galstanyan said .

This is not the first time that rallies have been held in Armenia calling for Pashinyan's resignation. In 2020, protests were held in Yerevan to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.