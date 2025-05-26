Pashinyan is ready to change the constitution of Armenia for the sake of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is ready to amend the Constitution of Armenia if the country's Constitutional Court does not approve a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, UNN reports, citing News.am.

Details

"If the Constitutional Court decides that the text does not comply with the Constitution, although I must say that after the previous decision on the regulations of the commissions, it is unlikely that the Constitutional Court will make such a decision, an unusual situation will arise. What will be the position of the Republic of Armenia and mine? I am initiating constitutional reforms, because the peace process and the treaty cannot be missed. Let's condition the society to make changes to achieve lasting peace," Pashinyan said at the opening of the "Yerevan Dialogue", which is taking place in the Armenian capital.

According to him, if the Constitutional Court of the country decides that the treaty fully complies with the basic law, there will be no obstacles to its ratification in the National Assembly of Armenia.

"The treaty will resolve all the concerns that Azerbaijan may have. The way to resolve their concerns is to sign, not to refuse to sign the treaty. Be 100 percent sure that all fears will be dispelled, for this you need to sign. This is our main message," Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also noted that the Constitution of Azerbaijan contains certain territorial claims to Armenia, but the Armenian side deliberately did not raise this issue, because they believed that the issue would be resolved when the peace agreement was signed.

Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to reach a peace agreement, but demands concessions