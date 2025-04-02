Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to reach a peace agreement, but demands concessions
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on Armenia to fulfill the demands to remove references to Karabakh from the constitution. He also demands the dissolution of the OSCE group.
Baku wants Yerevan to remove from its constitution the declaration on Armenia's views on the Karabakh region.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on Armenia to fulfill his country's "legitimate demands" before signing a peace agreement.
Aliyev said that a peace agreement could be signed if Armenia removes from its constitution references to the declaration of independence - a document that mentions Yerevan's views and claims on the Karabakh region. Aliyev also demanded the dissolution of the mediation group created by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in the early 1990s to resolve the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Our demands are well known to Armenia, they are not new. We are still waiting for a serious response from Armenia
Azerbaijan and Armenia have completed negotiations on the text of the peace agreement. Armenia has accepted Azerbaijan's proposals on the last two points of the agreement.
In mid-March, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported the shelling of its positions by Armenian forces near the village of Dig. However, Armenia denied the accusations, recalling the initiative of a joint investigation of the incidents.