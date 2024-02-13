Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of shelling: casualties reported

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of carrying out the strikes. The Ministry of Defense in Yerevan said that two Armenian soldiers were killed. This was reported by UNN.

According to the Ministry of Defense in Baku, the Armenian military allegedly used weapons in the evening of February 12, firing at Azerbaijani positions near the border in the Tovuz direction, wounding one soldier.

The Ministry of Defense in Yerevan said that two Armenian soldiers were killed and wounded after Azerbaijani shelling in the morning of February 13 near the village of Nerkin Khand on the eastern border with Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Yerevan denied information about the shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the northeastern part of the border zone.

On December 13 last year, Armenia and Azerbaijan conducted an exchange of prisoners of war. 32 Armenians and two Azerbaijanis were released from captivity.