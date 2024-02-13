ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of shelling: casualties reported

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of shelling: casualties reported

Kyiv

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of shelling along their border, which reportedly killed two Armenian soldiers and wounded one Azerbaijani soldier.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of carrying out the strikes. The Ministry of Defense in Yerevan said that two Armenian soldiers were killed. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense in Baku, the Armenian military allegedly used weapons in the evening of February 12, firing at Azerbaijani positions near the border in the Tovuz direction, wounding one soldier.

The Ministry of Defense in Yerevan said that two Armenian soldiers were killed and wounded after Azerbaijani shelling in the morning of February 13 near the village of Nerkin Khand on the eastern border with Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Yerevan denied information about the shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the northeastern part of the border zone.

Recall

On December 13 last year, Armenia and Azerbaijan conducted an exchange of prisoners of war. 32 Armenians and two Azerbaijanis were released from captivity.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
yerevanYerevan
armeniaArmenia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan

