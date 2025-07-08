The number of victims in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33 8 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims in the bus accident on July 7 increased to 33, one person died, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
The accident occurred at 04:50 on July 7 near the village of Petrykivka, Dnipro district. On the Dnipro-Reshetylivka highway, the driver of the Kyiv-Dnipro bus lost control and overturned, as a result of which
1 person died and 33 people were injured
It is indicated that 5 people were unblocked by the State Emergency Service unit.
Earlier, 28 injured and one dead person were reported.
