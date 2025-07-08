The number of victims in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33 8 July 2025

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 25390 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 64621 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 78416 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 107887 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 115856 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 111071 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207196 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 68698 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85305 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138528 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
87%
744mm
Popular news
Trump introduces new import duties for a number of countries starting August 1: who made the listJuly 7, 09:39 PM • 53112 views
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - AxiosJuly 7, 11:19 PM • 3874 views
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 19533 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate02:39 AM • 10648 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 804:05 AM • 13280 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 96769 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 85734 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 108839 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 114669 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207196 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 104130 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 293641 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 134143 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 251492 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 274171 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

The number of victims in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33 8 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33 people, with one person dead. The accident occurred on July 7 near the village of Petrykivka, where the driver lost control.

The number of victims in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims in the bus accident on July 7 increased to 33, one person died, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred at 04:50 on July 7 near the village of Petrykivka, Dnipro district. On the Dnipro-Reshetylivka highway, the driver of the Kyiv-Dnipro bus lost control and overturned, as a result of which

1 person died and 33 people were injured

- reported the State Emergency Service.

It is indicated that 5 people were unblocked by the State Emergency Service unit.

Earlier, 28 injured and one dead person were reported.

Bus accident in Dnipropetrovsk region: number of injured increased to 2807.07.25, 09:49 • 1029 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9