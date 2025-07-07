Bus accident in Dnipropetrovsk region: number of injured increased to 28 7 July 2025

The number of victims in the passenger bus accident in Dnipropetrovsk region has reached 28, the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that a double-decker passenger bus overturned in the morning near the village of Petrykivka, Dnipro district.

Emergency workers used rescue equipment to extricate six people and handed them over to emergency medical personnel.

Unfortunately, one man died as a result of the road accident. 28 people sought medical attention at healthcare facilities - reported the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the accident involving the passenger bus.

Earlier, one fatality and 17 injured were reported.

