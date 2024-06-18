$41.340.03
Armenia agrees with France to buy Caesar air defense system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20128 views

Armenia plans to purchase French CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, strengthening its defense relations with France.

Armenia agrees with France to buy Caesar air defense system

France and Paris have agreed to cooperate in the military sphere, in particular, Yerevan has planned to purchase French self-propelled artillery systems CAESAR. This was stated by French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecorneuil on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details 

We continue to strengthen our defense relations with Armenia. I had a warm and productive conversation with my colleague Suren Papikyan. A new important milestone - signing a contract for the purchase of CAESAR guns

 - the post says. 

Recall

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia can no longer rely on Russia as its main military and defense partner. According to him, Yerevan should establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.

Armenia refuses to finance the CSTO in 202409.05.24, 00:04 • 23179 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

