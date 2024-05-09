Armenia refuses to finance the CSTO in 2024

Armenia will not finance the programs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2024. This is reported by Factor.am and News.am with reference to the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan, UNN reports.

According to Badalyan, Armenia "will refrain from joining the decision of November 23, 2023 "On the CSTO Budget for 2024", which is tantamount to refusing to participate in financing the organization's activities. At the same time, according to a representative of the country's Foreign Ministry, Yerevan "will not object to the adoption of this decision in a limited format.

The CSTO representative said that the organization is aware of Armenia's decision to suspend funding, but Yerevan remains a member of the organization.

In February 2024, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the country had "frozen" its participation in the CSTO. The reason for this, according to Pashinyan, was that the organization had failed to fulfill its obligations regarding Armenia's security, especially in 2021 and 2022, which, as he noted, could not be ignored.

