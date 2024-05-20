Ukrainian geologists plan to digitize 60 thousand geological reports - the database will be useful for investors and international competitions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84680 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108078 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150890 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154871 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251003 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174273 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165507 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35233 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33165 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67249 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35381 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61417 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251003 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238051 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224817 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84680 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61417 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67249 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113049 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113932 views
Actual
Ukrainian geologists plan to digitize 60 thousand geological reports - the database will be useful for investors and international competitions

Ukrainian geologists plan to digitize 60 thousand geological reports - the database will be useful for investors and international competitions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18557 views

Ukrainian geologists are planning to digitize 60,000 geological reports and translate the metadata into English to create a database useful for investors and international tenders.

As part of the Memorandum with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the pilot phase of the project has been implemented, and the first 6000 books of geological reports have been scanned and published on an interactive map. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

Details

As part of the project to digitize geological information in Ukraine, the necessary technical equipment was purchased and the first 6,000 books of geological reports were scanned and published on an interactive map. In total, it is planned to digitize 60,000 books of geological reports and graphic applications and translate metadata into English.

The relevant materials will become part of the "data room" that potential investors will be able to use for their own analysis of lots and bid on them at the opening of international tenders and auctions.

HelpHelp

According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the first results of the project on digitization of geological information, which is being implemented in Ukraine under the Memorandum with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, signed on November 16, 2022 in Brussels, are still available.

Recently, project participants  the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine and Geoinform of Ukraine were awarded a special prize for the development of the critical raw materials market in Ukraine at the EBRD's main event in Yerevan.

The next step is the start of the implementation phase of the project. Its goal is to continue digitizing data on mineral deposits that are on the list of strategic and critical for Ukraine and the EU. In April of this year, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine officially addressed a letter to the EBRD First Vice President Jürgen Rigterink with a request to extend the project.

- the agency informs.

Recall

The Government has expanded the list of open data in the field of environment by adding 11 new datasets, clarifying 7 items and removing 5 outdated onesto bring it in line with the current legislation and provide access to new information emerging as a result of European integration changes in the field of environment.

Naftogaz plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of gas by the beginning of the heating season08.05.24, 17:22 • 16306 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyTechnologies
naftogazNaftogaz
european-unionEuropean Union
yerevanYerevan
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising