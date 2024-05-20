Ukrainian geologists plan to digitize 60 thousand geological reports - the database will be useful for investors and international competitions

As part of the Memorandum with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the pilot phase of the project has been implemented, and the first 6000 books of geological reports have been scanned and published on an interactive map. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

As part of the project to digitize geological information in Ukraine, the necessary technical equipment was purchased and the first 6,000 books of geological reports were scanned and published on an interactive map. In total, it is planned to digitize 60,000 books of geological reports and graphic applications and translate metadata into English.

The relevant materials will become part of the "data room" that potential investors will be able to use for their own analysis of lots and bid on them at the opening of international tenders and auctions.

According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the first results of the project on digitization of geological information, which is being implemented in Ukraine under the Memorandum with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, signed on November 16, 2022 in Brussels, are still available.

Recently, project participants the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine and Geoinform of Ukraine were awarded a special prize for the development of the critical raw materials market in Ukraine at the EBRD's main event in Yerevan.

The next step is the start of the implementation phase of the project. Its goal is to continue digitizing data on mineral deposits that are on the list of strategic and critical for Ukraine and the EU. In April of this year, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine officially addressed a letter to the EBRD First Vice President Jürgen Rigterink with a request to extend the project. - the agency informs.

