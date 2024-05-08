Naftogaz plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of gas by the beginning of the heating season

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76317 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106110 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149032 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153175 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249727 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173963 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165231 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225559 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31887 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41159 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35266 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59638 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53684 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249727 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211714 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237468 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224301 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76317 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53684 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59638 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112784 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113688 views
Naftogaz plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of gas by the beginning of the heating season

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16305 views

Naftogaz of Ukraine plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of domestically produced gas in preparation for the heating season, which will be enough to meet the consumption volumes in the regulated market segment.

Naftogaz of Ukraine plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of gas in preparation for the heating season, which will be Ukrainian gas. This was announced by Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on the air of the Forbes YouTube project, UNN reports.

Today, our underground gas storage facilities contain more than 8 billion cubic meters of gas. We are increasing Ukrainian production quite strongly. The results of the first quarter are record-breaking. (...) We plan to provide Ukraine and Ukrainians with domestically produced gas - Ukrainian gas. According to our calculations, it will be absolutely enough to cover the consumption volumes of the regulated segment of our market. As for the volume that should be available at the beginning of the heating season, it cannot be less than 13 billion cubic meters. Anything more is better. I am sure that it will be bigger

- Chernyshov said.

It is noted that in the event of force majeure, Naftogaz has a regular EBRD program, the Emergency Credit Line. If necessary, the company will be able to use it to create an insurance reserve of gas for the heating season.

Ukraine hopes to increase gas storage for Europe by 60% for the winter, foreign traders resume pumping - Naftogaz CEO01.05.24, 16:59 • 63951 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
naftogazNaftogaz
forbsForbes
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising