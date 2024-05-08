Naftogaz plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of gas by the beginning of the heating season

Naftogaz of Ukraine plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of gas in preparation for the heating season, which will be Ukrainian gas. This was announced by Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on the air of the Forbes YouTube project, UNN reports.

Today, our underground gas storage facilities contain more than 8 billion cubic meters of gas. We are increasing Ukrainian production quite strongly. The results of the first quarter are record-breaking. (...) We plan to provide Ukraine and Ukrainians with domestically produced gas - Ukrainian gas. According to our calculations, it will be absolutely enough to cover the consumption volumes of the regulated segment of our market. As for the volume that should be available at the beginning of the heating season, it cannot be less than 13 billion cubic meters. Anything more is better. I am sure that it will be bigger - Chernyshov said.

It is noted that in the event of force majeure, Naftogaz has a regular EBRD program, the Emergency Credit Line. If necessary, the company will be able to use it to create an insurance reserve of gas for the heating season.

