Ukraine hopes to increase gas storage for Europe by 60% for the winter, foreign traders resume pumping - Naftogaz CEO

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102180 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112165 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158324 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254902 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175049 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166112 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148447 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228400 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30659 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35580 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41753 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39152 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 27005 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228400 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214208 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239826 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226403 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102180 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73091 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79452 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113786 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114643 views
Ukraine hopes to increase gas storage for Europe by 60% for the winter, foreign traders resume pumping - Naftogaz CEO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63953 views

Ukraine intends to store about 4 billion cubic meters of gas for foreign companies and traders this winter, 60% more than last year, despite Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Ukraine hopes to store about 4 billion cubic meters of gas for foreign companies and traders this winter, 60% more than last year, despite Russian air strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, Oleksiy Chernyshov, chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, told Reuters in an interview, UNN reports.

Details

Chernyshov told Reuters that since March, Russia has attacked the company's infrastructure five times, the first such attacks since the start of the war in February 2022.

According to him, "the underground storage facility was not damaged, but Naftogaz is working to strengthen its protection," the newspaper writes.

Chernyshov said that "in recent days, foreign traders have resumed pumping gas into the storage facility." According to him, the volumes are still small, but he expects them to increase later this year, closer to the heating season.

He did not name the volume of gas stored or the names of those who store it.

"We are going through a period of meetings of European suppliers, where we agree on the volume of gas injection. They (the Russians) are trying to discredit us as an energy hub with storage capacities," Chernyshov said.

Chernyshov said that the company has about 100 contracts with foreign traders for gas storage.

The publication points out that Russia continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine under a transit agreement that expires in December. Ukraine has said it has no plans to extend it.

To protect underground gas storage facilities: "Naftogaz calls on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense01.05.24, 00:58 • 103668 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
naftogazNaftogaz
reutersReuters
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising