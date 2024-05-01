ukenru
To protect underground gas storage facilities: "Naftogaz calls on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

To protect underground gas storage facilities: "Naftogaz calls on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103668 views

Ukraine needs more air defense systems from international partners to protect its underground gas storage facilities, which are crucial to Europe's energy security.

Ukraine needs help from international partners to strengthen its air defense to protect its underground gas storage facilities. This was stated by Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, in an interview with the Financial Times , UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine will need a lot of air defense to protect its infrastructure.

Chernyshov said that gas storage facilities in western Ukraine have been attacked several times in recent months. However, so far only the above-ground facilities have been damaged. The storages themselves, which are located up to 3 km underground, were not damaged.

Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine - Spanish Defense Ministry26.04.24, 21:14 • 44340 views

The publication noted that Ukraine still provides a transit route to Europe for Russian pipeline gas.Ukrainian PSGs provided European traders with valuable storage space for excess gas on the eve of last winter, when storage facilities in the EU were filled to capacity.

He emphasized that U.S. assistance will strengthen the country's defense capabilities, but that a large number of air defense systems are needed to further protect the company's infrastructure and assets

We may find ourselves in a situation where we will still need more air defense capabilities and the EU countries should certainly play a crucial role in providing this assistance

- emphasized Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine

Addendum

Naftogaz is convinced that the EU is interested in protecting Ukraine's storage, transportation, and production facilities, as the gas infrastructure is well integrated into the European energy system.

It is also noted that the Naftogaz group wants to increase the volume of European natural gas stored in Ukraine from 2.5 billion cubic meters last year to 4 billion this winter.

Thanks to gas storage in Ukraine, traders from the EU saved more than 300 million dollars - Economist16.02.24, 12:33 • 29260 views

Recall

Against the backdrop of Russian missile attacks, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called on countries with Patriot air defense systems to transfer them to Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising