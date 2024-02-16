Thanks to gas storage in Ukraine, traders from the EU saved more than 300 million dollars - Economist

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 57622 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115512 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120944 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163092 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164454 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266157 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176551 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166777 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148577 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79999 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57695 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 93510 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 54337 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 34955 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222052 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247509 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233776 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115513 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98851 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100301 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116855 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117527 views
Thanks to gas storage in Ukraine, traders from the EU saved more than 300 million dollars - Economist

Thanks to gas storage in Ukraine, traders from the EU saved more than 300 million dollars - Economist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29261 views

European traders have sent 3 billion cubic meters of gas to Ukraine's underground storage facilities, saving them more than $300 million.

European traders have managed to earn about $320 million by storing gas in Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities. The Economist writes about this, UNN reports.

Details 

The publication explained that European traders bought gas in the summer at reduced prices, so they needed to find a place to store it. Since the underground storage facilities in the EU are full and storage in tankers is too expensive, the choice fell on Ukraine. 

Galushchenko discussed with the Italian Minister of Energy Security the elimination of russia from the global energy market15.02.24, 15:02 • 27066 views

European traders sent 3 billion cubic meters of gas to Ukraine's underground storage facilities. Initially, this idea seemed risky, but  by June, the difference between summer and winter prices had widened so much that the gamble seemed justified.

In addition, international companies have received assurances that gas will not be requisitioned under martial law and a generous customs regime for short-term storage.

"This has helped to preserve EU stocks through this winter, reducing gas prices across the continent. It also provided significant profits for the companies involved. Acos Losch of Columbia University estimates that traders have made up to 300 million euros ($320 million - ed.)

- the article says.

Addendum

The Economist notes that this experience looks like a test for Europe's future energy strategy. According to the newspaper, traders are ready to repeat last year's experience this spring, but on a larger scale and starting from an earlier date.

The journalists emphasize that the deeper Ukrainian leaders are able to integrate their country's energy sector into the European market, the more the EU will invest in the country's defense.

It is also noted that Ukraine has the largest gas storage facilities in Europe, with a capacity of more than 30 billion cubic meters, of which about 15 billion cubic meters can be offered to European partners.

Recall

The EU Commissioner for Energy has informed Ukraine that the EU is not interested in extending the gas transit contract with Russia and is focused on supporting Ukraine and reducing its dependence on Russian gas.

EU is preparing to rule out a deal with Russia on gas transit through Ukraine - Bloomberg26.01.24, 17:19 • 27972 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
the-economistThe Economist
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

