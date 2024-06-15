Secretary of the Armenian Security Council to participate in the peace summit in Switzerland

On June 15, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan will take part in the peace summit in Switzerland. UNN reports this with reference to the News of Armenia - NEWS.am.

On June 15, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to the Canton of Nidwalden of the Swiss Confederation to participate in a summit on peace in Ukraine - the statement said.

Reportedly, the Security Council Secretary will also later travel to Paris, where he is scheduled to have working meetings.

The Peace Summit is convening in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting, which will be attended by heads of state and government, is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan statedthat Yerevan may withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an organization headed by russia.