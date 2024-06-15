Georgian President Goes to Switzerland for Peace Summit: It is not known whether the pro-Russian government approved her visit

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will take part in the World Summit on Ukraine, which will be held this weekend in Burgenstock, Switzerland. This was reported by the presidential administration, UNN reports.

"The President of Georgia traveled to Switzerland to participate in the Ukrainian Peace Summit," the statement said.

The administration did not specify whether the visit had been approved by the government.

According to Novosti Georgia, for the past two years, the Georgian Dream has banned the opposition president from traveling, arguing that Zurabishvili's statements harmed state interests. Uncoordinated foreign visits became the reason for the start of the impeachment process last year. The procedure failed in the parliament.

A total of 100 delegations, including 57 heads of state and government from all regions of the world, will take part in the summit, the Swiss Foreign Ministry reports. According to Meduza, among those who refused to participate is China, with which the Georgian government established a strategic partnership last year.

Zurich states that the purpose of the conference is to "initiate a peace process," and most importantly, "to discuss for the first time at the highest level how and when Russia can be included in this process." All represented states are promised to be given the opportunity to "put forward their ideas for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they will discuss, among other things, the exchange of prisoners of war under the "all for all" formula, as well as nuclear and food security issues.

russia was not invited to the summit.