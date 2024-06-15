Georgian President Goes to Switzerland for Peace Summit: It is not known whether the pro-Russian government approved her visit

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Georgian President Goes to Switzerland for Peace Summit: It is not known whether the pro-Russian government approved her visit

Georgian President Goes to Switzerland for Peace Summit: It is not known whether the pro-Russian government approved her visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73030 views

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will attend the Peace Summit in Burgenstock, despite tensions with the Georgian government over her foreign visits.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will take part in the World Summit on Ukraine, which will be held this weekend in Burgenstock, Switzerland. This was reported by the presidential administration, UNN reports.

"The President of Georgia traveled to Switzerland to participate in the Ukrainian Peace Summit," the statement said.

The administration did not specify whether the visit had been approved by the government.

According to Novosti Georgia, for the past two years, the Georgian Dream has banned the opposition president from traveling, arguing that Zurabishvili's statements harmed state interests. Uncoordinated foreign visits became the reason for the start of the impeachment process last year. The procedure failed in the parliament.

Add

A total of 100 delegations, including 57 heads of state and government from all regions of the world, will take part in the summit, the Swiss Foreign Ministry reports. According to Meduza, among those who refused to participate is China, with which the Georgian government established a strategic partnership last year.

Zurich states that the purpose of the conference is to "initiate a peace process," and most importantly, "to discuss for the first time at the highest level how and when Russia can be included in this process." All represented states are promised to be given the opportunity to "put forward their ideas for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they will discuss, among other things, the exchange of prisoners of war under the "all for all" formula, as well as nuclear and food security issues.

russia was not invited to the summit. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
polandPoland

