Armenian PM says Yerevan and Baku discussed all issues for peace - media
The Armenian prime minister announced that all fundamental issues for peace with Azerbaijan had been agreed upon. Yerevan offered Baku to sign a treaty and provide simplified communication with Nakhchivan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have “agreed on all the fundamental issues to establish a foundation for peace.
To date, the agreed content of the treaty formulates, addresses and resolves all the issues necessary to establish a solid foundation for peace and normalization of relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. We propose that Azerbaijan sign this agreement already
“Armenia has offered Azerbaijan to provide communication with Nakhchivan with mechanisms of simplified border and customs control procedures,” the Armenian prime minister added.
It was also reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke on October 24 on the eve of the BRICS+ plenary meeting. The exact content of the conversation is unknown.
