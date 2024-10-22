The situation in Georgia in terms of democracy is alarming - Transparency International Georgia
Kyiv • UNN
Transparency International Georgia has published an alarming report on the state of democracy in the country. The organization notes the deterioration of the situation in the anti-corruption sphere, the judiciary, parliamentary oversight and the media environment.
Transparency International Georgia says that the situation in Georgia in terms of democracy is alarming, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.
The organization has published reports in four areas over the past four years: the anti-corruption environment, the judiciary, parliamentary oversight, and the media environment.
Main conclusions:
the process of state appropriation continued and deepened;
impunity for high-level corruption has reached the level of kleptocracy;
clan rule in the judicial system has further strengthened;
parliamentary oversight remained a formality;
a hostile environment has been created for critical media, and journalism has become a dangerous profession.
