Russian spies have been monitoring Georgia for years - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
Russian intelligence gained access to key Georgian institutions and companies in 2017-2020. A large-scale espionage campaign covered the government, banks, energy, and telecommunications sectors of Georgia.
The Georgian government and large companies have been the focus of a large-scale Russian espionage and hacking campaign for many years.
Written by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
For many years, Russian spies have been monitoring the Georgian government and large companies as part of a comprehensive campaign. In this way, Russian agents collected information that, among other things, was necessary for the potential sabotage of critical infrastructure.
Khmelnytskyi region exposes hacker who set up a “startup” to access sanctioned Russian websites11.10.24, 05:10 • 19409 views
Bloomberg News has reviewed documents and technical reports showing that agents infiltrated the country's Foreign Ministry, Finance Ministry, central bank and key energy and telecommunications providers.
Russian intelligence gained access to Georgian electricity companies, oil terminals, media platforms, and government agencies between 2017 and 2020.
HelpHelp
Georgia has been at the center of the geopolitical struggle between East and West for at least two decades, as the country controls a “vital gateway for energy and trade routes” connecting Europe and Asia.
Georgian TV channels fined for refusing to show ruling party videos with footage from Ukraine12.10.24, 11:23 • 21547 views
The hacking operations clearly show that “Russia has been targeting and infiltrating Georgia for years. This is extremely worrying, and it is especially important in light of the upcoming elections
Allegations of Russian hacking to influence election results hit the mainstream after the country was accused of interfering in the 2016 US election. The United States also attributed attacks on dozens of websites and major media channels in Georgia five years ago to Russian game-playing.
Georgia does not abandon its European integration course despite the law on “foreign agents”23.08.24, 16:00 • 13902 views