Georgian TV channels fined for refusing to show ruling party videos with footage from Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Three Georgian TV channels have been fined 5000 GEL each for refusing to broadcast an election video by the Georgian Dream party. The video contained footage of destroyed buildings in Ukraine and new ones in Georgia.
Details
Three Georgian TV channels recognized the videos that appeared on the streets of Tbilisi a month before the parliamentary elections as immoral and refused to broadcast them.
The Georgian TV channels Formula, Mtavari Archi, and TV Pirveli were punished for this, being fined 5,000 GEL each (about $1,800).
The decision was made on October 11 by the Tbilisi City Court on the basis of an administrative offense report drawn up by the National Communications Commission of Georgia, which recognized the TV channels as violators of the electoral code.
Reportedly, the ruling Georgian Dream party filed a complaint against the TV channels with the commission.
The video uses black-and-white footage of destroyed and burning buildings, infrastructure and cities in Ukraine with the words "No to War!". Opposite them are color images of similar new and renovated buildings in Georgia with the slogan "Choose Peace".
According to Tamta Muradashvili, a lawyer for the Mtavari Arch TV channel, the court also granted the commission's request for immediate execution of the first instance decision. Therefore, the TV channels are obliged to immediately air the video, regardless of whether the decision is appealed in the court of appeal.
Recall
On September 26, Georgia's ruling party unveiled a series of election posters and a video calling on voters to "choose peace" and say "no to war." They contrast images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian troops with images of churches, parks, and new buses in Georgia.
The campaign caused a flurry of criticism on social media. Georgian President Salome Zarabishvili called the new Georgian Dream election posters "made in the KGB forge.
Commenting on the election banners depicting destroyed buildings in Ukraine, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that they allegedly "exposed" the truth about what was happening.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the Georgian prime minister's statement, calling it another unfriendly statement.