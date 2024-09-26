ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101899 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108496 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175183 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142109 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145658 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139987 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112153 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176208 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115651 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 73231 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 79711 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 48439 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 39417 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175183 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176208 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192286 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143860 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148410 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139713 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156467 views
Yerevan's double standards: Armenia has become the main country for shadow exports to Russia

Yerevan's double standards: Armenia has become the main country for shadow exports to Russia

 • 15035 views

Despite its pro-Western rhetoric, Armenia remains in the orbit of Russia's economic interests. The country has become a key re-exporter of Russian goods, including diamonds, helping the Kremlin to circumvent Western sanctions.

Despite its widely publicized course of reorientation to the West, Armenia is still in the pool of Russia's economic and political interests. And the country's economic growth is based solely on Russian re-exports. Armenia has "traded" more than $500 million in diamonds alone in favor of the Kremlin. This was written by Focus , reported by UNN.

Since the beginning of this year, the EU has adopted the 13th and 14th packages of anti-Russian sanctions. In total, they include 310 individuals and legal entities from eight countries that are "actively involved in circumventing EU sanctions." However, they still do not include Putin's main logistics hub, which has been helping him to circumvent sanctions for more than two years. Pro-Western Armenia is allowed to violate the restrictive regime, despite the European Commission's loud motto of "relentlessly pursuing those who help Russia circumvent sanctions.

According to the UN Comtrade Database, in 2023, Armenia imported 3.5 million carats of rough and polished diamonds worth approximately $561 million. At the same time, 48% of the stones came from Russia. In the same year, 2023, a record number of diamonds were exported from Armenia - approximately 4.5 million carats. In this regard, in July, the Center for the Study of Corruption and Organized Crime OCCRP concluded: "Foreign trade data indicate that the exports are mainly of rough stones, not diamonds cut by Armenian craftsmen. In other words, Armenia has become a re-exporter, a transit country." Even Armenian economists recognize the fact of re-export. "If Armenia exported 4.5 million carats of diamonds in 2023, which is 30 times more than the amount produced in the republic itself, this is already a blatant fact of re-export, which is gaining momentum," economist Agassi Tavadyan summarized in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

In 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Armenia's exports to Russia increased by an unprecedented 187%. At the time, Armenian Finance Minister Vage Hovhannisyan admitted that "a significant part of it is re-export." The same year, there was a stunning jump in GDP growth, the first in the history of the Republic of Armenia - by almost 15%. The British The Telegraph called this economic growth absurd: "This makes it (Armenia) a candidate for 3rd place in the list of the world's fastest growing economies... With a population of barely 3 million people and a GDP per capita of less than one tenth of the average Briton, these are impossible figures. But they are real... Sanctions simply do not work as they should. The Kremlin has been able to quickly and carefully circumvent almost all the barriers put in its way.

The above facts suggest that Armenia's "reorientation" to the West is nothing more than a decoration. Hiding behind it, Yerevan continues to serve as an important economic partner of Moscow. If the West really wants the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, the US and EU should stop ignoring Yerevan's role in Moscow's circumvention of sanctions.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising