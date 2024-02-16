In Russia, security forces begin to disperse participants of the rally in memory of Navalny: more than 20 people detained
In the Russian city of St. Petersburg, security forces began to disperse a rally in memory of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and detained more than 20 people, including journalists.
The action takes place near the monument to the victims of political repression on Voskresenska embankment.
According to the Russian media, more than 20 people were detained. Among the detainees are journalists from Novaya Gazeta and RusNews.
According to Radio Svoboda, rallies in memory of opposition leader Alexei Navalny are being held in Russia and abroad.
The news of his death was published on February 16 by the press service of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service.
According to media reports, local residents are bringing flowers to monuments to political prisoners in the following cities: Moscow, Ulyanovsk, Novosibirsk, Vyatka, Tomsk, Murmansk, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Izhevsk, Pskov, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, Tver, Kirov and Belgorod. In some of the cities, they held single pickets.
Abroad, the rallies are held in Tbilisi, Yerevan, Tallinn, Warsaw, Vilnius, Riga, and Belgrade.
