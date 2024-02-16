Biden holds Putin responsible for Navalny's death

US President Joe Biden called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin responsible for the death of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, reports UNN correspondent.

"The death report, I don't know if it's true or not, it's probably true. The Russian authorities of course have their own version, but rest assured that Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. Putin is responsible for it. What happened to Navalny is further proof of the brutality of Putin and his regime," Biden said.

The White House has requested more information about Navalny's death in a Russian penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, where he was sent less than two months ago.

Add

Biden in 2021 threatened Putin with "devastating consequences" if Navalny dies.

Supplement

The Federal Service for the Execution of Punishments of the Russian Federation for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said this afternoon that Navalny died in a correctional colony of the Russian Federation.

At around 14:43 it was reportedthat the team of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny's team has not yet confirmed information about his death.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the death of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, noting that he was killed by Putin. In his turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the one who criticizes, who advocates democracy - he should fear for his life and for his safety.