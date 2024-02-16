"Obviously, he was killed by Putin": Zelensky comments on Navalny's death

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, noting that he was killed by Putin. In his turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that those who criticize, who advocate for democracy, should fear for their lives and safety, UNN reports .

It has just become known that Alexei Navalny has died in a Russian prison. Obviously, he was killed by Putin, like thousands of others who were tortured, tortured, because of this one creature. Putin does not care who dies, as long as he retains his position. That is why he must not save anything. Putin must lose everything, lose everything and be held accountable for what he has done - Zelensky said.

Olaf Scholz said that Navalny paid for his courage with his life.

This is very depressing for us. I met with him in Berlin when he was being treated in Germany for the effects of poisoning, and I talked to him about the courage it took to decide to return to Russia, and now he has paid for it with his life. And we know very well what kind of regime this is. Anyone who criticizes, who stands for democracy, should fear for their life and safety - said Scholz.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died today, February 16, in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.