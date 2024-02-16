ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"Obviously, he was killed by Putin": Zelensky comments on Navalny's death

Kyiv

Zelensky commented that Navalny was apparently murdered by Putin, like thousands of others, while Scholz said Navalny paid for his courage with his life by criticizing the Russian regime.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, noting that he was killed by Putin. In his turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that those who criticize, who advocate for democracy, should fear for their lives and safety, UNN reports .

Details

It has just become known that Alexei Navalny has died in a Russian prison. Obviously, he was killed by Putin, like thousands of others who were tortured, tortured, because of this one creature. Putin does not care who dies, as long as he retains his position. That is why he must not save anything. Putin must lose everything, lose everything and be held accountable for what he has done

- Zelensky said.

Olaf Scholz said that Navalny paid for his courage with his life.

This is very depressing for us. I met with him in Berlin when he was being treated in Germany for the effects of poisoning, and I talked to him about the courage it took to decide to return to Russia, and now he has paid for it with his life. And we know very well what kind of regime this is. Anyone who criticizes, who stands for democracy, should fear for their life and safety

- said Scholz.

Recall

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died today, February 16, in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

