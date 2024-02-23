Media: Zelensky will soon arrive in Armenia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to visit Armenia. The trip to Yerevan is likely to take place in March. This was reported by the Armenian edition factor.am, as reported by UNN.

According to our reliable source, a visit of the President of Ukraine to Armenia is being prepared, but the date of the visit has not been confirmed. Negotiations are underway with the Ukrainian side to finalize the date. It is expected that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be in Yerevan in March. - Armenian media reports.

Details

The journalists also noted that Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia Valeriy Lobach did not refute this information when asked about the presidential visit. First, he was asked about the possible impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the South Caucasus, to which the diplomat replied:

In fact, there is a lot to say now, but I can't say anything yet. In a few days you will hear the news yourself, you will know what will happen. For my part, I will say that Ukraine is ready to support Armenia. Without opening the brackets... you will see in a few days. In any case, our country will do everything to settle and stabilize the region. - Valeriy Lobach said .

When asked by a journalist whether he was referring to a possible visit by the President of Ukraine, Valeriy Lobach replied: