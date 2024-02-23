Media: Zelensky will soon arrive in Armenia

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36856 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 140608 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 85425 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 310294 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 258013 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199142 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235759 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252640 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158773 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372381 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+15°
2m/s
46%
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 100243 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 124681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85464 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68301 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 69938 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 140608 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 310294 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 224773 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 258013 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24905 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32559 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32234 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 86605 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 93470 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Media: Zelensky will soon arrive in Armenia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45552 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans an official visit to Armenia in March, according to Ukrainian and Armenian media reports.

Media: Zelensky will soon arrive in Armenia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to visit Armenia. The trip to Yerevan is likely to take place in March. This was reported by the Armenian edition factor.am, as reported by UNN.

According to our reliable source, a visit of the President of Ukraine to Armenia is being prepared, but the date of the visit has not been confirmed. Negotiations are underway with the Ukrainian side to finalize the date. It is expected that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be in Yerevan in March.

Details

The journalists also noted that Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia Valeriy Lobach did not refute this information when asked about the presidential visit. First, he was asked about the possible impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the South Caucasus, to which the diplomat replied:

In fact, there is a lot to say now, but I can't say anything yet. In a few days you will hear the news yourself, you will know what will happen. For my part, I will say that Ukraine is ready to support Armenia. Without opening the brackets... you will see in a few days. In any case, our country will do everything to settle and stabilize the region.

When asked by a journalist whether he was referring to a possible visit by the President of Ukraine, Valeriy Lobach replied:

I can only say that spring will bring many positive events to Armenia

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsNews of the World
Yerevan
Armenia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
