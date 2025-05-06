Hegseth's order to cancel arms supplies to Ukraine took the White House by surprise - Reuters

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16086 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 21853 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52294 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41264 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47615 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87838 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47055 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40594 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57658 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130870 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
55%
749 mm
Popular news

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20202 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16139 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 52361 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87886 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113480 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 206369 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20323 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39886 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58189 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25194 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89430 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Hegseth's order to cancel arms supplies to Ukraine took the White House by surprise - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8222 views

Due to Hegseth's order, 11 arms shipments to Ukraine were stopped, causing concern in Kyiv and Poland. The White House was unaware of this decision.

Hegseth's order to cancel arms supplies to Ukraine took the White House by surprise - Reuters

Approximately a week after Donald Trump began his second term as president, the US Armed Forces issued an order to three cargo airlines operating flights from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and the US base in the United Arab Emirates: to stop 11 flights with artillery shells and other weapons heading to Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, within a few hours, anxious requests were received in Washington from Ukrainians in Kyiv and from officials in Poland, where supplies were being coordinated. Who ordered the US Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) to stop the flights? Was this a complete cessation of aid? Or only partial?

Senior national security officials - in the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department - could not answer. But within a week, the flights were resumed.

According to TRANSCOM records, the verbal order came from the office of Pete Hegseth, the Minister of Defense. The cancellation occurred after a meeting in the Oval Office on January 30, where Trump, Hegseth, and other senior officials discussed Ukraine. According to two sources, the idea of stopping aid to Ukraine was voiced, but the president did not issue any order to stop it.

Trump was not aware of Hegseth's order, nor were other officials present at the meeting, according to three sources familiar with the situation. The White House was asked about this information, and they told Reuters that Hegseth acted on Trump's behalf to suspend aid to Ukraine, without explaining why key officials were unaware of this.

Trump joked about Hegseth: "least controversial" official in the White House30.04.25, 20:41 • 7181 view

According to TRANSCOM documents, the cancellation of the flights cost $2.2 million. The command itself stated that the actual amount was $1.6 million, because one of the 11 flights did not entail any costs.

The official cessation of military assistance, approved under the Biden administration, was announced on March 4.

Five sources confirmed the several-day pause, which indicates confusion in the formation and implementation of national security policy. The Pentagon recognizes this confusion, with many officials complaining about internal contradictions, long-standing conflicts, and inexperienced staff.

It is unclear when exactly Hegseth's office gave the verbal order to TRANSCOM. According to two sources, Ukrainian and European officials began asking about the pause on February 2. TRANSCOM documents mention a verbal order from "SECDEF" (Secretary of Defense), and indicate that flights resumed on February 5

- the publication emphasizes.

The suspension of supplies caused concern in Kyiv. Ukrainian officials tried to get information from the administration, but there were few answers. In subsequent conversations, this was explained by "internal politics," a Ukrainian source said.

It is unknown whether the 11 flights were the only ones scheduled for that week, whether there were accumulations in Poland, and whether deliveries continued despite the TRANSCOM order.

Trump administration has approved the sale of weapons to Ukraine for $50 million for the first time - media01.05.25, 09:59 • 10077 views

These facts became known against the background of turmoil in the department: on April 15, several of Hegseth's advisers were removed from the Pentagon for leaking classified information. Hegseth himself continues to be under the supervision of Congress.

The canceled flights contained weapons approved by the Biden administration. Reuters was unable to determine whether Hegseth or his team realized how their order would actually affect.

According to three sources, Hegseth misinterpreted the discussion with the president.

Four other sources said that a small group of Pentagon employees who had no government experience and opposed aid to Ukraine advised Hegseth to consider stopping supplies.

Two others denied that aid had actually been stopped, calling it a "logistical pause."

"They just wanted to figure out what was going on, but it was taken as: "We need to stop everything"", one source said.

Canceled flights

Hegseth came to the meeting with Trump on January 30 with a memorandum prepared by advisers, which spoke of suspending aid to gain an advantage in negotiations with Russia.

They discussed US policy toward Ukraine, possible strengthening of sanctions against Russia. But Trump again refused to order a halt to aid.

The decision to freeze support for an ally is usually made collectively and with presidential approval. This time it was not.

The pause occurred at a critical moment, when Ukrainian forces were losing ground in eastern Ukraine and fighting for the Kursk region.

Advisers close to Trump learned about the pause and discussed resuming supplies with him. According to TRANSCOM, 11 flights were canceled. Reuters previously wrote about the pause, but Hegseth's role was not disclosed.

Whether Trump later questioned Hegseth is unknown. One source said that national security adviser Mike Waltz intervened to have the cancellation reversed. Waltz was fired on Thursday and is scheduled to be appointed US Ambassador to the UN.

Growing disputes

When Trump came to power, aid to Ukraine continued, and he promised to end the war or at least negotiate a truce. His envoys Keith Kellogg (a supporter of Kyiv) and Steve Witkoff (a friend of Trump) tried to negotiate.

In the Pentagon, Hegseth's advisers were preparing plans to reduce support for Ukraine. These employees adhere to isolationist views, some were advisers to Republicans who advocate the "America First" policy.

Personnel changes in the USA after the information leak scandal: is the dismissal of Pentagon chief Heghset threatened01.05.25, 23:01 • 4898 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Mike Waltz
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
White House
Reuters
United Nations
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$61.58
Bitcoin
$93,814.00
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,386.91
Ethereum
$1,770.20