Trump joked about Hegseth: "least controversial" official in the White House

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 26370 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 64871 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 100201 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 127170 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 212662 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 105494 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 239419 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 170792 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 117880 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 146674 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 120605 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 65860 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 77860 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 35571 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 79228 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114667 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 212662 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 171567 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 21626 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 24100 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 24184 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 66795 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 121564 views
Trump joked about Hegseth: "least controversial" official in the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

At a cabinet meeting, Trump called Hegseth the "least controversial person." Earlier, Hegseth discussed military plans in a Signal chat where his wife and brother were present.

Trump joked about Hegseth: "least controversial" official in the White House

Representatives of the Trump cabinet report to the US President on achievements in individual departments. Against the background of the consequences of the scandal with the US military plans in the Signal chat, this time Trump gave Hegset the floor among the first. And joked about the "status" of the latter.

UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Trump joked about Hegset at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers at the White House.

I can start with Pete on the left because he's the least controversial person in my cabinet

- Trump said as the hall erupted in laughter.

Friendly patting Hegset on the back, Trump added: "They don't know how good he is," CNN reports.

Recently, in an interview with The Atlantic, Donald Trump stated that the quality of Hegset's work is "safe". The relevant question is not surprising in light of recent criticism that Hegset discussed military plans in a second Signal group chat, which included his wife and brother.

Recall

Pete Hegset installed Signal on a computer in a secret room in the Pentagon. This allowed him to communicate with people outside the military headquarters, bypassing communication restrictions.

Trump said China's economy is 30.04.25, 19:57 • 5544 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
White House
Donald Trump
China
United States
