Trump joked about Hegseth: "least controversial" official in the White House

Representatives of the Trump cabinet report to the US President on achievements in individual departments. Against the background of the consequences of the scandal with the US military plans in the Signal chat, this time Trump gave Hegset the floor among the first. And joked about the "status" of the latter.



Details

Trump joked about Hegset at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers at the White House.

I can start with Pete on the left because he's the least controversial person in my cabinet - Trump said as the hall erupted in laughter.

Friendly patting Hegset on the back, Trump added: "They don't know how good he is," CNN reports.



Recently, in an interview with The Atlantic, Donald Trump stated that the quality of Hegset's work is "safe". The relevant question is not surprising in light of recent criticism that Hegset discussed military plans in a second Signal group chat, which included his wife and brother.

Recall

Pete Hegset installed Signal on a computer in a secret room in the Pentagon. This allowed him to communicate with people outside the military headquarters, bypassing communication restrictions.

