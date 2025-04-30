Trump said China's economy is

US President Donald Trump said that China's economy is "doing very badly" because of the 145% tariffs imposed, and added that he was very sorry to hear this, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

According to Trump, China's economy is "doing very badly now" because of the 145% tariffs he imposed.

I just saw some reports, and I don't want that to happen to China. I was very sorry to hear that - Trump said.

The American leader also noted that "at some point the US will make a deal with China" regarding tariffs.

We are talking to China - Trump added.

China has created a "white list" of goods produced in the USA that will be exempt from 125 percent duties.