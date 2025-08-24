Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructure

In Yerevan, an incident occurred tonight involving a Russian fighter jet that crashed into an iron column and railings on Arshakunyats Avenue. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but traffic to Erebuni Airport has been temporarily blocked.

This was reported by Shamshyan, writes UNN.

Details

DetailsThe incident occurred around 02:15 on August 24. According to preliminary information, a Russian military aircraft rammed an iron column and then hit the railings along Arshakunyats Avenue. Photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports that there were no casualties during the accident.

To ensure safety, traffic to Erebuni Airport was temporarily stopped. Patrols of the 1st battalion of the Yerevan City Regiment of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs, employees of the Patrol Service of the Police led by battalion commander Gor Arakelyan, and officers of the Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia organized traffic regulation and restricted access to the incident site.

Local authorities and law enforcement continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the accident and restoring safe traffic. Information about the circumstances of the plane crash is being clarified.

Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing made