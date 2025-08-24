$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
10:46 AM • 4668 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 15150 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 15920 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 20206 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 57820 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 56419 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 31029 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 54856 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34766 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 37864 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In Yerevan, a Russian fighter jet crashed into an iron column and railings, with no casualties reported. Traffic to Erebuni Airport is temporarily blocked.

Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructure

In Yerevan, an incident occurred tonight involving a Russian fighter jet that crashed into an iron column and railings on Arshakunyats Avenue. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but traffic to Erebuni Airport has been temporarily blocked.

This was reported by Shamshyan, writes UNN.

Details

DetailsThe incident occurred around 02:15 on August 24. According to preliminary information, a Russian military aircraft rammed an iron column and then hit the railings along Arshakunyats Avenue. Photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports that there were no casualties during the accident.

To ensure safety, traffic to Erebuni Airport was temporarily stopped. Patrols of the 1st battalion of the Yerevan City Regiment of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs, employees of the Patrol Service of the Police led by battalion commander Gor Arakelyan, and officers of the Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia organized traffic regulation and restricted access to the incident site.

Local authorities and law enforcement continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the accident and restoring safe traffic. Information about the circumstances of the plane crash is being clarified.

Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing made18.08.25, 02:48 • 17280 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Yerevan
Armenia