russian Interior Ministry puts deputy head of the OP Mashovets on the wanted list

The russian Interior Ministry has put Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Roman Mashovets on the wanted list. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The russian Interior Ministry has put the deputy head of the Presidential Prosecutor's Office, military intelligence officer Roman Mashovets, on the wanted list.

Last year, the russian Federal Security Service reportedly shut down the activities of an agent network of Ukraine's military intelligence, which allegedly planned terrorist attacks in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the russian media, Mashovets was then called the organizer of the attacks and coordinator of the preparation of assassinations of high-ranking officials in the region.