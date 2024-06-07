The agricultural company "Ukrainian dairy company", which residents of the Nezhinsky District of Chernihiv region accuse of destroying one of the local roads, admit that their trucks drive it. But they are in no hurry to take responsibility for the fact that the road has already been brought to such a state that cars and buses can practically not pass through it, and an ambulance barely took a woman with a stroke to the hospital. For UMK, it would not be a problem to repair more than a dozen kilometers of roads. At least, given who is the owner of this company, writes UNN

A week ago, the company's central office promised our journalist to investigate the situation. But Everything was limited to stating the fact that the road is really broken. This conclusion can be drawn from the words of the director of the Borznyansky branch of the Ukrainian dairy company Igor Khlystun.

The branch was established in 2007, and has more than six thousand hectares of agricultural land. In other words, it has been working for quite a long time, and it should deal with the problems of society.

But Igor Khlistun claims that the mentioned road within the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka is in poor condition, because no one takes care of it normally.

The fact is that that road is in unsatisfactory condition for about a dozen years. We use it because we work here. And the "Kernel" uses, and there are still farms. Therefore, to say that it is our transport that is falling apart is not. The fact that it is not held as it should be is a question. Where the road is normal, repaired and used normally, it remains normal - a representative of the UMK told us.

He also hinted that their six trucks are nothing compared to the number of large vehicles that Kernel uses.

Looking for extreme and guilty people is, of course, almost a national Ukrainian sport. And the" Kernel " also has questions from residents of the Nezhinsky district, who, in fact, are forced to use the Broken Road every day, risking their lives and health.

Not a single road: the company "Kernel" is not the first time in conflict with residents of Chernihiv region

but the paradox of the situation is that it is not a problem for UMK to repair this road and many others in the Chernihiv region. And the point is not even that according to the data "Opendatabot, the company ended last year with a net profit of more than 200 million hryvnias.

The owner of the Ukrainian dairy company is Vitaliy Haiduk. Now this is a slightly forgotten character, but in the 90s and 2000s he built a rapid business and political career.

A native of the Donetsk region, he was directly involved in the activities of the industrial union of Donbass Sergey Taruta.

His area of interest at that time was the fuel and energy complex. Moreover, so much so that in 2001-2002 Haiduk was the relevant minister, and later deputy prime minister for fuel and energy in the first government of Viktor Yanukovych. At the same time, Haiduk held one of the leading positions in the party of Regions. In 2002, he advocated the creation of a Russian-Ukrainian gas consortium

In 2004, Haiduk defected to Yushchenko, and in 2006-2007, he was secretary of the national security and Defense Council for seven months.

Actually, this is where Haiduk's political career ends, but not his business career. In UMK, which was established in 2006, he becomes a partner of another regional Eduard Prutnyak.

In 2013, they wanted to sell the company. But according to youcontrol data, through the rift venture fund, the owner of UMK is now Vitaly Haiduk, whose fortune at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion was estimated at 3 300 million.

Haiduk rarely appears in the public sphere. Although, in October last year, in the presence of former NSDC Secretary Alexey Danilov, he reflected on the historical aggressiveness of Russia and Ukraine's place in the modern world.

Friendly discussions about politics are good, of course, but they are of no use to ordinary people, for whom your company, in fact, makes life difficult on a daily basis.

And in this case, the answer to the question of which is more important – to remind someone and yourself that you were once on the political Olympus, or just to repair the road – seems obvious.

The Chernihiv RMA suggests that residents of the community more strongly demand that Kernel and the Ukrainian dairy company restore the road.

In turn, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company", which, according to local residents, destroy roads in the community with their large vehicles. They say that businesses must work to pay taxes.