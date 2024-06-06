Not a single road: the company "Kernel" is not the first time in conflict with residents of Chernihiv region

Residents of the Nezhinsky District of Chernihiv region accuse the well-known agricultural company "Kernel" that its heavy transport is directly involved in the destruction of the road between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka. But the company, apparently, is not too set up for a constructive dialogue with people. At least, there are no attempts to solve this problem on the part of the "Kernel". This is confirmed by representatives of the community and the regional authorities. And this situation is not the first time that this Agricultural Holding has misunderstandings with the population of the Chernihiv region, writes UNN.

Residents of localities that are located on a given road section claim that trucks, tractors and other kernel vehicles have made it practically unsuitable for travel. Regular and school buses ,passenger cars are forced to go around pit after pit.

It was on this Road that the ambulance team that was taking a woman with a stroke to a hospital in Nizhyn lost precious seconds. And who knows, if not for the extra time spent on the road, maybe the patient who died in a few days would have survived.

It would seem that it prevents a powerful and well-known agricultural company, even outside of Ukraine, from taking a civilized approach to solving this issue: to communicate with the community, local authorities and on the terms of co-financing, or to completely repair the road at its own expense, which, according to local residents, its transport uses daily.

But the "Kernel", apparently, chose a different behavior model. And this is despite the fact that this Agricultural Holding is already followed by a trail of unpleasant stories in the same Chernihiv region.

One-way road: how social irresponsibility of some agricultural companies "kills"

In 2019, JV Agrodom and Kernel Holding signed a loan security agreement.

In 2020, after the tragic death of the owner of Agrodom, MP Valery Davidenko, control over 76% of the enterprise passed to structures and individuals associated with Kernel.

According to the deceased's mother, Valentina Davydenko, the lawyers of the Agricultural Holding used the contract for an unfriendly takeover of the company. In addition, according to the woman, the holding appropriated the entire crop to Agrodom.

At the end of May 2021, the Company JV Agrodom LLC was registered."(with a dot at the end) with a penny authorized capital. Farmers-shareholders, allegedly, because of the improvement of conditions, were offered to sign contracts with a new company. Ordinary people who did not really understand the legal subtleties, without reading the papers, put their signatures. At first, they were not even alerted by the fact that the documents they signed were immediately taken away from them, allegedly in order to be signed by the management.

When they did not see the documents, they began to suspect that they wanted to deceive and take away their property.

And Valentina Davydenko at the same time openly accused Kernel of raiding the land of shareholders.

Almost simultaneously, in the spring of 2021, Kernel had another conflict situation in the Chernihiv region.

As said the chairman of the Krutovsky village council Oleg Buzun, they had information that on the territory of the community The Enterprise "Druzhba-Nova", which is part of the "Kernel" structure, plans to build a plant for the production of liquid mineral fertilizers.

In order to explain the situation, the chairman of the AH called public hearings, to which representatives of Kernel were invited. However, the agricultural holding ignored the fees.

Interestingly, by the way, residents of Krut and surrounding villages also expressed complaints about the destruction of roads by heavy transport of the agricultural holding.

"The AH, through the form of public hearings, expressed a demand to the Druzhba-Nova company to ban the construction of a node for the production of liquid mineral fertilizers. The community also expressed a number of other requirements that relate to the company's activities on the territory of AHS, namely: heavy transport, water use, field processing, etc.," Buzun noted.

At the same time, according to the village head, the company from the "Kernel" structure, despite the opinion of the community, on the territory of one of the villages, without any approval, still tried to start work on the construction of a fertilizer production facility.

Given this, it is not surprising that even in the situation with the road in the Nezhinsky district, Kernel behaves, to put it mildly, unfriendly towards ordinary people.

In Chernihiv RMA complain that they do not have the right to control the weight of vehicles on the roads, and suggest residents of the community more strongly demand that Kernel and the Ukrainian dairy company restore the road.

In turn, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company", which, according to local residents, destroy roads in the community with their large vehicles. They saythat a business must work to pay taxes.

Businessman may not be taken to the hospital – MP about the road destroyed by two agricultural firms, along which an ambulance with a seriously ill pensioner barely passed