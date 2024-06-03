One-way road: how social irresponsibility of some agricultural companies "kills"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 10403 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86912 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141568 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241273 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172326 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163967 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148085 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220590 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112976 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44557 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63371 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107789 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34549 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 65992 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241273 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207054 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233058 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220143 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 10403 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16521 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23113 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107789 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111827 views
Actual
One-way road: how social irresponsibility of some agricultural companies "kills"

One-way road: how social irresponsibility of some agricultural companies "kills"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 180290 views

One-way road: how the social irresponsibility of some agricultural companies "kills".

Despite the fact that Russian aggression has united Ukrainian society in helping the army, sometimes it happens that someone, hiding behind high ideals, simply forgets about their social responsibility. A vivid example of this is the situation that occurred in one of the districts of the Chernihiv region.     

In words, everyone is allegedly very concerned about the fate of the road destroyed by the transport of two agricultural companies, along which an ambulance barely took a seriously ill elderly woman to a hospital in Nizhyn. But, apparently, no one is going to repair the road so that such a story does not repeat itself, writes UNN.

According to local residents, the road within which the settlements of Sidorovka, Berestovets, Komarovka of the Nezhinsky district are located is being destroyed by Kernel and Ukrainian dairy companies with their heavy transport.

People who need to go to work, or just on their own business, find it difficult to move along this road even by passenger transport. What can we say about regular and school buses, which are also forced to travel here and actually endanger their passengers on a daily basis

And it was on this road that the ambulance was taking a seriously ill elderly woman to a hospital in Nizhyn. The patient had a hemorrhagic stroke, so the count went not even for minutes, but for seconds. But the ambulance, going around solid holes and potholes, lost precious time, which could increase the chances of a woman's rescue.

The ambulance team still took the patient to the hospital, but a few days later she died in a medical facility.

It would seem that this egregious case should outrage the public, and make officials pay attention to both the road and the agricultural firms that destroy it.

But it wasn't that simple.

It turned out that the section from Sidorovka to Berestovets is a local road, and the region is responsible for it, and the section from Berestovets to Komarovka is of state significance, so it should be repaired by the restoration and Infrastructure Agency.

As the head of the Department of operational maintenance of highways of the Capital Construction Department of Chernihiv RMA Alexander Mysnik told UNN, they "patched up their road section on a large scale" in 2021. This year, the budget does not provide for road repair costs.you can only use the remaining funds from previous years, and this road is not included in the repair plans.

At the same time , the official admittedthat there is a problem with exceeding the weight of transport on the roads, but local authorities cannot influence this in any way, because there are no appropriate powers – this is the sphere of Ukrtransbezpeka and the police.

As a way out, to solve the problem, a representative of the Chernihiv RMA advised local residents to be more persistent, and even block the road.

"If people organize themselves, no one will stop them if they block the road for trucks. We had such situations in communities when people blocked the road. If the owners (of heavy vehicles) had a conscience, they would allocate funds for the community," Misnik said.

In turn, Komarovsky village head Viktor Bondarenko assures that several kilometers of the road between Berestovets and Komarovka are now in a terrible state, which means that all questions are sent to the Restoration Agency. He claims that he has repeatedly raised the issue of repairing this site.

But at the same time, the head of the Komarovskaya community actually justifies the agricultural firms that destroyed the road. According to his logic, the main thing is that they pay taxes to the budget.

"They drive those large-sized vehicles, but they fill it up, the road tax is included in the cost of fuel. That is, you fill up more – you drive more, you pay more taxes. We constantly communicate with these agricultural firms. They were able to take advantage of the benefit, for example, in 2022 and not pay us land tax, but they paid, I thank them for this," Bondarenko explained his point of view in a comment to UNN.

And what, in fact, are the agricultural firms themselves? At the time of writing, Kernel has not responded to our request regarding the situation.

In turn, the" Ukrainian dairy company " does not consider itself guilty of destroying the road.

As stated by the director of the Borznyansky branch of UMK LLC Igor Khlystun in a comment to UNN, they use the road because their farms are located nearby. And the problem , in his opinion, is not in transport, but in the fact that the road is poorly cared for.  Khlystun also admitted that he had never discussed with the regional authorities the possibility of repairing the road.

As Alexander Mysnik notes, these two large agricultural companies could join the repair of the road on the terms of co-financing. There are examples of such positive cooperation between socially responsible businesses and local authorities in Chernihiv region.

In addition, according to Misnik, it is possible to explore the possibility that Kernel and Ukrainian dairy company will independently finance the repair of the road.

The main thing is to have a desire, which, apparently, two large Ukrainian companies do not see from the word at all.

Of course, you can talk a lot about paying taxes, helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and so on. But every human life has value. Even if it's life on the scales along with the road you've destroyed that could have saved him.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPublications
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chernihivChernihiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising