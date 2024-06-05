ukenru
Actual
Businessman may not be taken to the hospital – MP about the road destroyed by two agricultural firms, along which an ambulance with a seriously ill pensioner barely passed

Businessman may not be taken to the hospital – MP about the road destroyed by two agricultural firms, along which an ambulance with a seriously ill pensioner barely passed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51671 views

Oksana Dmitrieva, a member of the Committee on National Health, medical care and health insurance, notes that even in war conditions, the issue of road repairs is critical, given that almost every day ambulances try to take people to hospitals along these roads.

Even in war conditions, the issue of road repairs is critically important due to the fact that almost every day ambulances try to take people to hospitals along these roads. This is especially true for rural roads. Companies that use them should take an active part in their repair. This opinion was expressed by people's Deputy, member of the Committee Committee on National Health, medical care and health insurance Oksana Dmitrieva in an exclusive comment UNN.

Details

The MP notes that the repair of roads between remote settlements has been a problem for many years in a row.

Indeed, they don't build in such villages. And this is not just a question of war, it was also a question before the war, when the roads in the villages are really bad, and this issue needs to be resolved. And indeed, for ambulances, it is necessary to bring our patients. Therefore, this is the first thing – I would probably review how the budget for roads is formed. That is, not to build new ones, but to repair what is available

- notes Dmitrieva. 

At the same time, the MP admits that big business provides significant assistance to the army. But at the same time, according to her, this business should not forget about people in the rear. In particular, about their access to prompt medical care. After all, this may also affect the businessmen themselves.

We need to develop medicine in our country, and everything that concerns health – to unite and help everyone in order to save the lives of both our own and our loved ones. Because such a question can arise with everyone. You can't say that if, God forbid, someone from the business has a question to get to the hospital and they can't prove it because they didn't want to help their community. The war has shown that now everyone needs to unite

- summed up the MP.

Context

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that the road section between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka was completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company".

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this path is almost the only way to get to the "Big World". Regular and school buses also use this road.   

On this road, an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

In Chernihiv RMA complain that do not have the right to control the attention of transport on the roads, and suggest that residents of the community more strongly demand from agricultural firms to restore the road.

In turn, The Village Head of Komarovka takes the side of "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company", which, according to local residents, destroy roads in the community with their large vehicles. They say that businesses must work to pay taxes.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society

