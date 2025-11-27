$42.300.10
Zelenskyy appoints former NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko as Ukraine's Ambassador to Serbia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Volodymyr Tolkach from the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to Serbia. Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who previously headed the Foreign Intelligence Service and served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), has been appointed to this position.

Zelenskyy appoints former NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko as Ukraine's Ambassador to Serbia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Volodymyr Tolkach from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Serbia and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, to this position. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant presidential decrees.

Details

By Decree No. 865/2025, Volodymyr Tolkach was dismissed from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Serbia.

At the same time, by Decree No. 866/2025, Oleksandr Lytvynenko was appointed to this position.

Supplement

In 2021, Lytvynenko was appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, where he served until March 2024.

At the same time, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and immediately appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko in his place.

In July of this year, Lytvynenko was dismissed from the post, and former Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov was appointed in his place.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed cultural manager Bohdana Laiuk as Deputy Minister of Culture.

