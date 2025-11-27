Zelenskyy appoints former NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko as Ukraine's Ambassador to Serbia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Volodymyr Tolkach from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Serbia and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and ex-secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, to this position. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant presidential decrees.

By Decree No. 865/2025, Volodymyr Tolkach was dismissed from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Serbia.

At the same time, by Decree No. 866/2025, Oleksandr Lytvynenko was appointed to this position.

In 2021, Lytvynenko was appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, where he served until March 2024.

At the same time, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and immediately appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko in his place.

In July of this year, Lytvynenko was dismissed from the post, and former Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov was appointed in his place.

