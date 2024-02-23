Syrskyi conducts audit of the Defense Forces, as thousands of soldiers have not yet been at the front - Arakhamia

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi is conducting an audit of the entire Defense Forces, because there are military personnel who have not been at the front for almost two years of war, said the head of the Servant of the People faction, MP David Arakhamia on the air of the program "Topic with Moseychuk", reports a correspondent of UNN.

Syrsky is currently auditing the entire Defense Forces. Because for two years they have been saying that there are brigades or units that have been at war for two years without rotation, and there are units that have never been to the front at all. The army is 900,000 strong, approximately 300,000 are fighting with rotation, but where are the other 600,000? - Arakhamia said.

That is why, he said, they are conducting an audit.

"We are currently conducting an audit, I can't give details, but we have already found 8,000 people who were just seconded to the General Staff and did not fight," Arakhamia said.

When asked if they would go to war, Arakhamia replied: "Yes. They have already received the order, they are preparing, they are going to replace, reinforce. That is, I believe that after the audit is completed, I believe that there will be a much higher number in the army itself.

Addendum

NSDC Secretary Danilov statedthat the draft law on mobilization should provide a clear interpretation for every citizen of his or her duties and rights, and should be adopted "for the life of our country.

MP Honcharenko statedthat the Verkhovna Rada will preliminarily consider the draft law on mobilization in the second reading on March 6.