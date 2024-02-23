Syrskyi conducts audit of the Defense Forces, as thousands of soldiers have not yet been at the front - Arakhamia

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42553 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167086 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98680 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342666 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279700 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206057 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240271 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253711 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159843 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372626 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92370 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 167086 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 342666 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235325 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279700 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 470 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29298 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44976 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35856 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102148 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Syrskyi conducts audit of the Defense Forces, as thousands of soldiers have not yet been at the front - Arakhamia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20723 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is conducting a check, because there are servicemen who have not been at the front despite two years of war.

Syrskyi conducts audit of the Defense Forces, as thousands of soldiers have not yet been at the front - Arakhamia

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi is conducting an audit of the entire Defense Forces, because there are military personnel who have not been at the front for almost two years of war, said the head of the Servant of the People faction, MP David Arakhamia on the air of the program "Topic with Moseychuk", reports a correspondent of UNN.

Syrsky is currently auditing the entire Defense Forces. Because for two years they have been saying that there are brigades or units that have been at war for two years without rotation, and there are units that have never been to the front at all. The army is 900,000 strong,  approximately 300,000 are fighting with rotation, but where are the other 600,000?

- Arakhamia said.

That is why, he said, they are conducting an audit.

"We are currently conducting an audit, I can't give details, but we have already found 8,000 people who were just seconded to the General Staff and did not fight," Arakhamia said.

When asked if they would go to war, Arakhamia replied: "Yes. They have already received the order, they are preparing, they are going to replace, reinforce. That is, I believe that after the audit is completed, I believe that there will be a much higher number in the army itself.

Addendum

NSDC Secretary Danilov statedthat the draft law on mobilization should provide a clear interpretation for every citizen of his or her duties and rights, and should be adopted "for the life of our country.

MP Honcharenko statedthat the Verkhovna Rada will preliminarily consider the draft law on mobilization in the second reading on March 6.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
