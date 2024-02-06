ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Deputy Umerov discusses arms supplies and joint production with Norwegian officials

Deputy Umerov discusses arms supplies and joint production with Norwegian officials

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23109 views

During his visit to Norway, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine discussed the purchase of weapons directly from Norwegian defense companies and the establishment of joint production of weapons in Ukraine.

During a working visit to Norway, Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk said that Ukraine is very interested in purchasing weapons for its needs from Norwegian defense companies and in establishing joint production of certain types of weapons on Ukrainian territory. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

During his working visit to Norway, Havryliuk reportedly met with Norwegian government officials, parliamentarians, and business representatives and discussed military cooperation between the two countries.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Norwegian government has opened up the possibility for Ukraine to buy weapons directly from Norwegian defense companies.

Ukraine is very interested in both purchasing weapons for its needs from Norwegian defense companies and establishing joint production of certain types of weapons on Ukrainian territory. Norwegian companies produce high-tech weapons that will be effective for many years to come

- Havryliuk said during a meeting with Norwegian officials.

Norway approves direct arms sales to Ukraine01.01.24, 20:30 • 151922 views

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre noted that Russia's war against Ukraine has become the greatest challenge to security policy of our time.

"Ukrainians are fighting for their survival and freedom. Their defense is also our fight. It is a fight for democratic values and European security. That is why Norway will continue to support Ukraine," he said.

It is noted that on February 2, the Norwegian government presented a report and a plan for further multibillion-dollar assistance to Ukraine under the Nansen program, which covers both military and humanitarian spheres, to the country's parliament. This aid package is unprecedented, as it is the largest in the history of Norway in terms of aid to a country at war.

During the event, Havryliuk thanked Norway for its large-scale support in the fight against Russian aggression.

"Norway has done a lot to make our army stronger in the fight against the aggressor. Ukrainians are grateful to the people of Norway for their strong political, humanitarian and military support," Havryliuk said.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram reminded that, among other things, Norway has already transferred artillery, armored vehicles, tanks, and demining equipment to Ukraine: "Together with the UK, we support Ukraine in building its coastal and maritime defense. In addition, instructors from the Norwegian Armed Forces are training Ukrainian servicemen in the UK, Germany and Lithuania.

Havryliuk emphasized that our partners' long-term programs, which include defense packages and budget support, are crucial for the Ukrainian people.

"Any assistance provided by our partners is important for Ukraine, but now we need weapons and ammunition the most. We want to live in a free, democratic and peaceful country - for this we have to fight and defeat the aggressor," Havryliuk said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
bjorn-arild-gramBjørn Arild Gram
lithuaniaLithuania
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

