Norway to train Ukrainian marines to conduct operations with small boats

This spring, the Norwegian military will begin a training course for Ukrainian marines on small boat operations. This is reported by NRK, UNN reports .

The marines will train to operate in the coastal zone and on river crossings, adapting to the conditions in which they will have to work in Ukraine.

The exercise is the first step in the work of the Maritime Coalition, which Norway leads together with the United Kingdom.

We need to contribute where we can make a difference. This is where Norway can provide expertise that is in demand around the world. Norway has developed a good relationship with the Ukrainian Marines through training in Norway, and we are now developing this cooperation and establishing a special training scheme, - said Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

Initially, the training will last about a year and will begin in the Netherlands.

We must help Ukraine in its efforts to keep trade routes in the Black Sea open. The goal is to strengthen Ukraine's naval defense and increase Ukraine's ability to operate along its own coastline, - says the Minister of Defense.

Norway plans to transfer ten more launchers and four more air defense fire control centers to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense against Russian missiles and drones.