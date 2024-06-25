Denmark will stop training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 after 2024

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that Ukrainians will not be able to continue training on F-16 fighters in his country after 2024. He said this on Monday, June 24, at a joint press conference with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, Ritzau agency reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Poulsen, Denmark "will not be able to continue training Ukrainian pilots after 2024" because it is switching to F-35 fighters, which will use the Skrudstrup air base, where Ukrainians are currently trained.

He announced that by the end of the training program in Denmark, "about 20" Ukrainian pilots will have been trained on the F-16.

The Danish defense minister, however, added that his country will continue to contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots, but in other countries.

Ukraine and Denmark discussed a coalition of capabilities, F16 aircraft and defense industry financing