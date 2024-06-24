Ukraine and Denmark discussed a coalition of capabilities, F16 aircraft and defense industry financing

The Ukrainian delegation held a working meeting with the delegation of the Danish Ministry of defense: they reviewed the architecture of the coalition of capabilities and Ukrainian initiatives.

UNN

Details

The Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister for European integration Alexander Balanutsa held a working meeting with the delegation of the Danish Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the partners were familiarized with the possibilities of coordination in cooperation with the Coalition Support Office of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, but the main topic of discussion was also the functioning of coalition capabilities.

Thank you to Denmark for supporting Ukrainian initiatives and participating in almost all coalitions of opportunities. We feel your strong shoulder in the form of long-term and strategic support for Ukraine. The transfer of F16 aircraft and financing of the Ukrainian defense industry are decisive actions that strengthen our partnership - noted Alexander Balanutsa.

