Ukraine and Denmark discussed a coalition of capabilities, F16 aircraft and defense industry financing

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6278 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 101959 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 111802 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127264 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193408 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236120 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145143 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369631 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182073 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149699 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 101959 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 93660 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 111802 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 107343 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127264 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3680 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6830 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12853 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14392 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18282 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine and Denmark discussed a coalition of capabilities, F16 aircraft and defense industry financing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24335 views

Ukraine and Denmark discussed the creation of a coalition of forces and assets, the transfer of F16 aircraft and the financing of the defense industry of Ukraine during a working meeting between the Ministries of defense of their countries.

Ukraine and Denmark discussed a coalition of capabilities, F16 aircraft and defense industry financing

The Ukrainian delegation held a working meeting with the delegation of the Danish Ministry of defense: they reviewed the architecture of the coalition of capabilities and Ukrainian initiatives.

Writes UNN with reference to The Ministry of defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister for European integration Alexander Balanutsa held a working meeting with the delegation of the Danish Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the partners were familiarized with the possibilities of coordination in cooperation with the Coalition Support Office of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, but the main topic of discussion was also the functioning of coalition capabilities.

Thank you to Denmark for supporting Ukrainian initiatives and participating in almost all coalitions of opportunities. We feel your strong shoulder in the form of long-term and strategic support for Ukraine. The transfer of F16 aircraft and financing of the Ukrainian defense industry are decisive actions that strengthen our partnership

- noted Alexander Balanutsa.

Discussion of F16 functionality will take place after their arrival in Ukraine - Yevlash21.06.24, 10:10 • 33020 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41