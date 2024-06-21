$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Discussion of F16 functionality will take place after their arrival in Ukraine - Yevlash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33020 views

Ukraine expects to gradually receive F-16 fighters and plans to complicate air operations as the aircraft arrive, which will be crucial in a collision with deep echelons of Russian aviation and air defense systems.

Discussion of F16 functionality will take place after their arrival in Ukraine - Yevlash

It is expected to gradually receive aircraft and a planned increase in the complexity of performing tasks in the airspace. This will become especially important when Russian aircraft and air defense are located nearby, which will require new approaches to combat work. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Air Forces Ilya Yevlash, reports UNN.

I think that we can discuss the functionality of the F-16 with the restrictions that the security situation imposes on us, even when these aircraft arrive in Ukraine,

Evlash says.

According to him, Ukraine expects gradual arrivals of these aircraft.

We expect a gradual arrival, gradual application with a planned increase in the complexity of performing tasks in the airspace, since combat work is already directly when there is a deep-layered Russian aviation and air defense nearby - this is a completely different job,

"he said.

Recall

Training of pilots on F-16 fighters continues in three stages. Engineers and mechanics are also trained. Now it is expected to complete training of pilots who have already worked out the required number of flight hours.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
