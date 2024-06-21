Discussion of F16 functionality will take place after their arrival in Ukraine - Yevlash

It is expected to gradually receive aircraft and a planned increase in the complexity of performing tasks in the airspace. This will become especially important when Russian aircraft and air defense are located nearby, which will require new approaches to combat work. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Air Forces Ilya Yevlash, reports UNN.

I think that we can discuss the functionality of the F-16 with the restrictions that the security situation imposes on us, even when these aircraft arrive in Ukraine, Evlash says.

According to him, Ukraine expects gradual arrivals of these aircraft.

We expect a gradual arrival, gradual application with a planned increase in the complexity of performing tasks in the airspace, since combat work is already directly when there is a deep-layered Russian aviation and air defense nearby - this is a completely different job, "he said.

Recall

Training of pilots on F-16 fighters continues in three stages. Engineers and mechanics are also trained. Now it is expected to complete training of pilots who have already worked out the required number of flight hours.